Kate Middleton is reminiscing about her college days!

During A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired in the U.K. on Monday night, Kate told Mary Berry that when she met her husband, Prince William, in college, he tried to woo her in the kitchen.

"[In our] university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals," Kate said. "I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."

Also during college, Kate said, she "did a bit of waitressing," though she quipped that she "was terrible" at the job.

Even post-college, Kate revealed that William "sometimes does" take a turn in the kitchen. "He’s very good at breakfast," she shared.

William, though, disputed that he has any cooking talent, telling Mary, "I can do tea, Mary, not cooking. Catherine is definitely the one who cooks. Not me."

During the special, Kate also spoke about spending time with her and William's three children -- Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 -- in the kitchen.

"I really enjoy it," she said of cooking with her kids. "For them to be creative, for them to try and be as independent as possible with it. Actually one of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough. We made pizzas with your pizza dough recipe. It did work! They loved it. Absolutely loved it."

Another tradition in the kitchen for the Duchess of Cambridge revolves around making her kids' birthday cakes.

"I love making the cake," she shared. "It’s become a bit of a tradition that I sort of stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

