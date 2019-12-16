Prince William is continuing his late mother Princess Diana's legacy!

In a sneak peek clip of his holiday cooking and charity special with British chef Mary Berry, A Berry Royal Christmas, the Duke of Cambridge opens up about the impact his mother had on his philanthropic work.

In the clip, which was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, William speaks with Mary while working at the Passage Charity, which helps the local homeless. He's been visiting the charity since the early '90s when his mother brought him and his brother, Prince Harry, for an official appearance.

"It was one of the first places I came to, actually. And I must have been between eight and 10, something like that. It had a profound impact on me," William, 37, recalls in the clip. "My mother knew what she was doing with it. She realized it's very important when you grow up, especially in the life we grew up in, that you realize that life happens beyond palace walls. And you see real people struggling with real issues."

It's these lessons he "absolutely" hopes to instill in his own three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Though he and his wife, Kate Middleton, haven't taken their kids to official charity events just yet, William explains that he tries to engage them in conversation during their school drop offs.

"I know it sounds a little bit contrite, but on the school run already -- bear in mind they're six and four -- whenever we see anyone who's sleeping rough [homeless] on the streets, I talk about it and I point it out and I explain why, and they're all very interested. They're like, 'Why is that person? Why can't they go home?'" William says of his eldest children.

He also opens up about sharing ideas with his wife about his charity work.

"She was the one who linked all the mental health stuff together," he reveals of the Duchess of Cambridge who helped to establish the Heads Together organization which centers around mental health. "She realized that my work, Harry's work, and her work were all headed in different directions but all dealing with mental health. And she was the one who joined the dots and said, 'We need to tackle mental health.'"

The royals have been focusing on mental health for years now. And even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have split from the Royal Foundation to create Sussex Royal, which launches in 2020, the two couples still work together on mental health initiatives.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William Shares Sweet Throwback Pic With Prince Harry and Mom Princess Diana Embed Code Restart

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Flexing Their Cooking Skills for Good Causes This Holiday Season

Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a Great Twitter Response to Camila Cabello Stealing a Palace Pencil

Kate Middleton Is a Vision at Royal Variety Performance With Prince William: Pics

Related Gallery