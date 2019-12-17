Prince William Reveals Prince George Has Written His List to Santa

Prince George is going to have a mixture of art and sports under the tree this Christmas! His father, Prince William, opened up about his eldest son's recent interests during the BBC special,A Berry Royal Christmas.

“George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” the Duke of Cambridge told a group of people at a homeless shelter where he was volunteering. “What he loves is drawing – he’s a very good drawer. We might get him something for drawing or football [soccer]. He is loving his football as well.”

The 6-year-old son of William and Kate Middleton is a big soccer fan, but like all kids and their parents, he enjoys challenging his dad's favorite teams. "I try not be biased," William quipped. "I said you can support anyone but Chelsea. So naturally he supports Chelsea."

For his sixth birthday portraits back in July, George sported an England National Soccer Team jersey.

It's a bit of a change for George, whose Christmas list to Santa was revealed in 2017. At the time, Prince William was visiting Finland and handed over George's list to Santa, which simply read, "Police car."

