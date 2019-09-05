It’s an exciting time for Princess Charlotte!

The 4-year-old royal was dropped off at Thomas’s Battersea school on Thursday by her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and her older brother, Prince George.

William told her teacher that the little cutie is “very excited” to begin at the London school where her brother has been attending for two years. In honor of her first day, Charlotte posed for an adorable portrait with George.

Charlotte has a progressive class schedule that will include reading, math, French, music, drama, ballet and even computer class, a royal source tells ET.

And don’t expect her classmates to call her “princess” or “Her Royal Highness.” At school, Charlotte, whose family calls her “Lottie,” will go by Charlotte Cambridge. She’ll wear the same school uniform as every other student -- there are separate uniforms for winter, spring, sports and ballet, though she has already accessorized her school bag with a pink sequined unicorn keychain.

ET has learned that she’s already taking pony lessons and likes playing with her dolls and running around with big brother George kicking the soccer ball and even playing croquet together. The source says Charlotte is “excited to join her brother at big school.”

Both William and Kate are very hands-on parents, following in the footsteps of the late Princess Diana in wanting to make sure their children “have as an normal upbringing as possible,” despite their royal pedigree, the source adds.

The source explains that Kate often does the school run herself and both parents regularly drop off and pick up their children and are very much a part of the school community despite their royal obligations. The Duchess of Cambridge places great emphasis on motherhood and providing a stable, loving environment for her children, the source says.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

