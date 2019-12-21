The royal family treated people to a new photo.

Prince George joined his father, Prince William, as well as great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather Prince Charles for a new photo of the British line of succession as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s "Together at Christmas" initiative on Saturday.

The 93-year-old Queen, as well as the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and 6-year-old George are pictured preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.

Per the Palace, "The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centers. The four generations of the Royal Family represent a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans."

The Palace states that the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

People will see footage of the four royal members preparing the pudding during The Queen's Christmas broadcast on Dec. 25.

The last time the four royals reunited for an official photo was in 2016, to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, rumors began circulating that the Queen could possibly be retiring. In regard to reports of the 93-year-old head of the British monarchy giving the throne to her son, a spokesman from Charles' office told ET that there hadn't been any such discussions. "There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 -- or any other age," the spokesman said.

This week, the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was transferred to a London hospital for a "preexisting condition." He is expected to return home in a few days.

