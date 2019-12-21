News

Prince George Joins Queen Elizabeth, Dad Prince William and Prince Charles in New Photo

By Liz Calvario‍
Prince George in October 2016
The royal family treated people to a new photo.

Prince George joined his father, Prince William, as well as great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather Prince Charles for a new photo of the British line of succession as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s "Together at Christmas" initiative on Saturday.

The 93-year-old Queen, as well as the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and 6-year-old George are pictured preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.

Per the Palace, "The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centers. The four generations of the Royal Family represent a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans."

Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legion’s care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans - Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. 📷 Chris Jackson / Getty Images @RoyalBritishLegion

The Palace states that the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

People will see footage of the four royal members preparing the pudding during The Queen's Christmas broadcast on Dec. 25.

The last time the four royals reunited for an official photo was in 2016, to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, rumors began circulating that the Queen could possibly be retiring. In regard to reports of the 93-year-old head of the British monarchy giving the throne to her son, a spokesman from Charles' office told ET that there hadn't been any such discussions. "There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 -- or any other age," the spokesman said.

This week, the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was transferred to a London hospital for a "preexisting condition." He is expected to return home in a few days. 

