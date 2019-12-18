Prince George and Princess Charlotte might be taking part in a new royal family tradition this year!

A royal source tells ET that the 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to accompany the royal family to Christmas service at Sandringham for the first time. The children have attended church in Berkshire before, but this would mark the first time they will have walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church with William and Kate.

The source adds that things could change, but the current plan is for them to join their parents. William and Kate have made their children their number one priority and have wanted to raise their kids in as “normal an upbringing as possible,” the source says. George and Charlotte have become accustomed to the cameras on royal tours, but understandably, William and Kate want to put their children’s interests first.

George, Charlotte, and their younger brother, Prince Louis, 1, attended Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The family of five also looked adorable in the annual Christmas card, which began circulating on the internet on Wednesday.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

If George and Charlotte attend the Christmas service in Sandringham, they will not be joined by their uncle, Prince Harry, or aunt, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to spend their first Christmas with Archie with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

