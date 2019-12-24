Prince Philip is coming home for Christmas.



The 98-year-old royal was released from the hospital on Tuesday after a four-day stay for medical observation. On Friday, he was brought to King Edward VII's Hospital in London per his doctor's advice. According to Buckingham Palace, he was there "for observation and treatment in relation to a preexisting condition."

"The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham," the palace announced in a statement. "His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."

One day earlier, Prince Charles spoke to reporters to ease concerns regarding his father's health. "He’s being looked after very well in hospital,” he said while visiting South Yorkshire on Monday. "At the moment that’s all we know."



Queen Elizabeth II remained in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, ahead of the holidays and did not go to the hospital with her husband.

The release means Philip will be able to enjoy his wife's annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham. Those include her already-recorded Christmas message, which will air on Wednesday, in which she acknowledges that 2019 had been "bumpy."

Philip retired from his public duties in 2017 and has since made the occasional appearance. In May, he was seen with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.



