Prince Charles Shares Update on Father Prince Philip's Hospitalization

Prince Charles is speaking out about his father's hospitalization.

Prince Philip, 98, was hospitalized on Friday as a "precautionary measure," according to a release by Buckingham Palace.

However, as the Duke of Edinburgh enters his fourth day under medical observation, Prince Charles spoke out to reporters to ease concerns regarding his father's health.

"He’s being looked after very well in hospital,” Charles told reporters while visiting South Yorkshire on Monday, according to People. "At the moment that’s all we know."

Philip traveled to King Edward VII Hospital in London, England, from his home at Sandringham in Norfolk, England, on Friday. According to the Palace, Philip is at the hospital "for observation and treatment in relation to a preexisting condition."

Queen Elizabeth II has remained in Sandringham ahead of the holidays, and did not go to the hospital with her husband.

Prince Philip retired from his public duties in 2017 and has since made the occasional appearance. In May, he was seen with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

The royal family normally spends Christmas at Sandringham, though it is still unknown whether the Duke of Edinburgh will be able to attend this year given his recent visit to the hospital.

