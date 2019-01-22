Princess Eugenie is reflecting on her first year of engagement and wedding bliss!

The 28-year-old royal announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank, 33, in January 2018, and on Tuesday she commemorated the special day by sharing a sweet pic of the pair admiring her ring.

“#tbt to exactly this day last year - Jack and I announced our engagement,” she captioned the photo. “What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019.”

Brooksbank proposed with a sapphire and diamond sparkler on New Year’s Day while the two were on vacation in Nicaragua.

They tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in a lavish ceremony at the same venue months earlier.

See more on the princess and all the details from her wedding below.

