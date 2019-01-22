News

Princess Eugenie Sweetly Celebrates One-Year Engagement Anniversary: ‘What a Year It's Been'

By Leena Tailor‍
Princess Eugenie Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie is reflecting on her first year of engagement and wedding bliss!

The 28-year-old royal announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank, 33, in January 2018, and on Tuesday she commemorated the special day by sharing a sweet pic of the pair admiring her ring.

“#tbt to exactly this day last year - Jack and I announced our engagement,” she captioned the photo. “What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019.”

Brooksbank proposed with a sapphire and diamond sparkler on New Year’s Day while the two were on vacation in Nicaragua.

They tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.

The best moment of 2018...Happy New Year!

Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Rare Moment of PDA at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in a lavish ceremony at the same venue months earlier.

See more on the princess and all the details from her wedding below.

