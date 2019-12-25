The Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Party Was Epic -- See the Pics!

No one knows how to throw a party quite like a Kardashian!



The first family of reality TV went all out, as usual, for their annual Christmas soiree. This year's Kardashian West Jenner party was hosted by Kourtney Kardashian, and not only did the KarJenner women dress to the nines for the event on Tuesday. Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance, as was brother Rob Kardashian, and they had a very special guest performing for them -- Sia!



Kourtney's front entrance was lined with potted red poinsettia flowers and candles that led to the inside the house, where guests were greeted by a Christmas tree hanging upside down from the chandelier and plenty of sparkly lights and garland.

Inside was just as glam, with tables lined up outside full of candelabras and pine cone-adorned centerpieces. There was even a real-life elf on the shelf in a tree and outdoor lamps hanging from branches. Kim Kardashian West described the decor as "so homey and beautiful" on her own Instagram Story. There were also carolers, and Kris brought some of her famous lemon cake for guests to enjoy.

Friends like Travis Barker, Sofia Richie and hair stylist Jen Atkin were on hand to celebrate at the party, which included a stellar performance from Sia with her mega hits like "Chandelier." The Australian singer truly took the Christmas spirit to heart, sporting a giant red bow on her head, red-and-green wig and a red dress covered in green bows. At one point, she performed from inside a festively-decorated doll box and sang from a mic on a stand decorated to look like a candy cane.

Later in the evening, the Sunday Service Choir also performed hymns and Christmas songs, which Kim's son, Saint, and her husband, Kanye West, were seen bouncing along to via Kim's Instagram Story.

As for the KarJenner women themselves, they all looked stellar in their Christmas attire.

Kourtney donned a silky red dress, posing for pics in front of nutcrackers with a pal and her daughter, Penelope, who wore a black tulle confection.

Kylie took a cue from the previous year, once again matching daughter Stormi. For the 2019 fête, they wore mother-daughter emerald couture dresses from Ralph & Russo. The proud mama also posted a sweet photo with her daughter from the party's photo booth to her Instagram Story.

Khloe and Kim both shared videos with their sisters during Sia's performance, which showed part of Khloe's gold gown. As for Kim, she was rocking a curve-hugging, off-the shoulder animal-print dress.

As for Kendall, she brought the drama with a sultry cat-eye and maxi LBD.

Even Rob made an appearance, albeit he mostly hung out on the periphery. Kim took a video of her little brother, jokingly captioning it, "Rob!!!! He can marry Sia so she can become a Kardashian!!!" Sia had joked during her set that she "didn't realize there was more than one way to become a Kardashian but obviously that's what I'm trying to do."

Aren't we all, Sia!

For even more KarJenner Christmas goodness, watch the video below.

