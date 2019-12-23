Cody Simpson's sister says fans shouldn't believe everything they hear.

Alli Simpson denied rumors that Cody and Miley Cyrus had split after being nearly inseparable for three months of dating. Alli spoke about their relationship with the Daily Mail Australia, confirming, "Yes, [they're] together for sure."



Simpson's agent also confirmed to ET that the couple had not broken up, saying, "There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

Meanwhile, Alli declined to speak about the pair's possible holiday plans, in an effort to maintain their privacy.

Fans started speculating that Miley and Cody may have gone their separate ways just days before Christmas, as Simpson was spotted in New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray on Saturday.

The same day, Miley posted a message on Twitter about being lonely over the holidays. The singer shared a new tune called "My Sad Christmas Song," which she says she "wrote a few years back right before the holidays."

"Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved," Miley recalled. "Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone...."

"If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! 🎄," she added.

Miley and Cody took their romance public in early October, after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Weeks of PDA photos followed, with the Australian singer even accompanying Miley to her family's Thanksgiving in Nashville, as well as her brother's wedding.

The pair's romance came after Cyrus' shocking split from Liam Hemsworth in August; the pair had been married seven months before announcing their breakup.

ET has reached out to reps for Miley and Cody for comment.

See more on the couple's whirlwind romance in the video below.

