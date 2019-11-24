Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With Cody Simpson

Happy birthday, Miley Cyrus!

On Sunday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer shared some new images from her laid-back "silent" birthday celebration on Saturday, due to the fact that she's recovering from vocal cord surgery. In one of the new stills, the birthday girl is wearing a crown and blowing out the candles on her cake. "I will never forget my silent 27th birthday. Thanks to my friends and family who made it so special," she wrote.

She also posted a photo of herself calmly seated alongside Cody Simpson at the dinner table as balloons spelling out "27" float over their heads.

She captioned this post: "A silent birthday looks like this. (I have an [app] that helps me communicate but it really botches the comedic timing."

Cyrus was also snapped with the Australian singer at a restaurant in Nashville, per a photo posted by a fan on social media. In the pic, the birthday girl is seated next to Simpson, as well as a couple of other friends. There are also black, gold and silver balloons on the table.

During the day, the former Hannah Montana star posted videos of her fans wishing her a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, as well as photos of herself as a little girl. Simpson also posted a black-and-white video of him and Cyrus, along with a sweet message.

"Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you," he captioned the clip.

He also posted a photo of them on his Instagram Story, writing, "B'day angel."

The singer's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, also posted a throwback video of himself with a baby Miley. "Happy Birthday @mileycyrus!!! Love you so much," he wrote.

"Always and forever my angel... Happy Birthday MCzzyyyy! I love you ❤️," her mom, Tish, wrote.

Cyrus' younger sister, Noah, shared a video of the two dancing, captioning it: "Happy birthday sissy !!! love you SO MUCH @mileycyrus 💖💖💖."

Cyrus underwent surgery a few weeks ago after being hospitalized for tonsillitis in October. A source told ET that Cyrus' recovery would take several weeks and that she would have to keep quiet during that time.

During her first hospitalization after being diagnosed with tonsillitis, she posted photos of Simpson visiting her while at the hospital.

"BF coming to visit me @ the hospy," Cyrus captioned a pic from her hospital bed. In a second photo, Simpson is seen making his entrance, with Cyrus praising, "Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying"

