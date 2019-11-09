Miley Cyrus Recovering After Undergoing Vocal Cord Surgery 

Miley Cyrus is recovering after vocal cord surgery, ET can confirm.

A source tells ET that following her hospitalization for tonsillitis last month, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer was made aware of another issue with her vocal cords. Cyrus, 26, was advised to have surgery before the year came to a close.

Surgery is now behind Cyrus and she is out of the hospital, the source says, but her recovery will take several weeks and she will have to keep quiet during this time. Obviously, new music is on hold until she is better, the source adds. People was first to report the news.

Last month, Cyrus took to Instagram Story to share photos of herself resting in bed after her tonsillitis diagnosis.

"Tonsillitis is a f**king f**k," she captioned one shot, adding in another post that "this f**king blows."

She also posted photos of Cody Simpson visiting her while at the hospital. "BF coming to visit me @ the hospy," Cyrus captioned a pic from her hospital bed. In a second photo, Simpson is seen making his entrance, with Cyrus praising, "Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying"

