Things are getting serious between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson!

The pair attended the wedding of Miley's younger brother, Braison Cyrus, to Stella McBride over the weekend, and the "Party in the U.S.A" singer couldn't stop gushing about the experience.

"My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin.... I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella ❤️" Miley captioned a series of photos from the festivities.

Miley donned a sleek black two-piece top and skirt look with a massive turquoise bracelet. Her beau matched in all-black with a wide-brim hat. The pair posed with Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, and Miley also shared some shots with her sister, Brandi Cyrus, from the gathering.

The wedding appeared to be a casual affair with Braison rocking a winter coat and his bride in a jean jacket while they cut their cake.

On Monday, Miley shared photos of herself in her wedding guest look to Instagram, playing records and a video of her and a shirtless Simpson dancing to Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou."

This public outing comes around the same time that Miley's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, penned an essay for Elleabout being "in love" with the singer during their whirlwind summer romance.

"I didn’t have to think about a thing or over analyze. It just happened and it felt exactly right," she wrote of her brief relationship with Miley. "Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Coordinate Dance Moves In New TikTok Embed Code Restart

Kaitlynn Carter Says She Was 'In Love' With Miley Cyrus: 'It Just Happened'

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Pack on the PDA as She Helps Him Get Ready for Halloween

Miley Cyrus Choreographs Dance in Her Bra With Cody Simpson for TikTok

Related Gallery