Miley Cyrus' hot and heavy romance with Cody Simpson was on full display as she helped him get his costume together for Halloween.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a slideshow of snapshots of herself doing Simpson's make-up to turn him into punk rock icon Billy Idol.

Cyrus -- who ended up going as Idol's 1980s love Perri Lister -- mugged for the camera while applying Simpson's eyeliner in two of the pics before planting a kiss on her boyfriend in the last photo of the set.

"Makin up my man into baby billy idol!" Cyrus captioned the post.

She later shared a snapshot of herself and Simpson in their finished costumes, as well as a photo of the rock star couple they were dressing up as, to compare the looks.

"BILLY 🖤 PERRI," Cryus wrote alongside the pair of pics.

She followed these up with two separate videos of her and her man. The first shows the pair playfully lip-syncing to Idol's famous tune "White Wedding," while the second basically just shows Cyrus and Simpson making out and groping one another as Idol's "Eyes Without a Face" plays in the background.

"It’s easy to tease but hard to get release…" Cyrus captioned the second clip, quotes lyrics from the Idol hit.

The pair have been packing on the PDA time and again since kickstarting their romance earlier this month -- shortly after Cyrus' split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, which itself came on the heels of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

For more on Cyrus and Simpson's whirlwind romance, check out the video below.

