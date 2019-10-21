Miley Cyrus is praising her new man!

During an Instagram Live with Cody Simpson on Sunday, the 26-year-old singer encouraged her fans not to lose hope while looking for love.

"There are good men out there guys, don't give up," she said during the split-screen stream with Simpson. "You don't have to be gay. There are good people with d**ks out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know what I mean?"

Cyrus continued by bashing previous men she's met, leading some fans to believe she was taking a subtle swipe at her ex, Liam Hemsworth, who she split from back in August.

"I always thought that I had to be gay because I just thought all guys were evil, but it's not true," she said. "There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks."

"I've only ever met one and he's on this live," Cyrus added of Simpson. The singer also shared an underwear-clad mirror selfie.

Cyrus and Simpson were linked earlier this month following her breakups with both Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. They have since made their affection for each other known, with Simpson even releasing a song about the "Malibu" singer and visiting her in the hospital when she had tonsillitis. Following her illness, Cyrus revealed that she's "on vocal rest."

“ON VOCAL REST NOT BODY” - @MileyCyrus on Instagram 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ux0Fw18RQv — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) October 20, 2019

At the beginning of Simpson and Cyrus' romance, however, a source told ET that Cyrus and Simpson have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," the source said. "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth appears to have moved on too, as he was recently spotted displaying some serious PDA with actress Maddison Brown in New York City.

Watch the video below for more on Cyrus and Simpson.

