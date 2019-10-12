Looks like Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown are having fun!

After being spotted together for the first time earlier this week, the 29-year-old Hunger Games actor and the Dynasty star were snapped kissing and packing on the PDA during a night out in New York City. The two were all smiles as cameras caught them getting cozy while out and about after partying at The Flower Shop and the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre.

Hemsworth was casually dressed in a navy jacket with black jeans and brown boots, while the 22-year-old actress wore a black, long-sleeved shirt and trousers with black heels.

TheImageDirect.com

TheImageDirect.com

On Thursday, the pair was photographed holding hands and riding the subway together. The two also grabbed lunch at Sant Ambroeus restaurant.

The pair's flirty night out marks the first time Hemsworth has been photographed on a date with another woman since he separated from Miley Cyrus in August after seven months of marriage. The actor filed for divorce from his former longtime love on Aug. 21 after she was snapped kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, during a trip to Italy.

Since then, Cyrus has split from Carter and has been spending time with Cody Simpson. However, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has been open about her decision to call things off with Hemsworth.

"I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she wrote on Twitter. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

"I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger," she concluded.

See more in the video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Hemsworth Seen Holding Hands With 'Dynasty' Star Maddison Brown

Maddison Brown Said She'd Be 'Too Insecure' to Marry a Hemsworth 4 Months Before Being Spotted With Liam

Liam Hemsworth Is All Smiles While Vacationing With Family After Miley Cyrus Split

Miley Cyrus Reveals What Lead to Liam Hemsworth Split in Twitter Rant | The Downlow(d) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery