Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had many firsts this year.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer and the Australian crooner spent their first Thanksgiving together. On Friday, Miley's younger sister, Noah, shared a black-and-white photo on her Instagram, which featured her family and friends sitting at a dining table. Miley and Cody can be seen sitting in the back, next to Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus.

"Extremely thankful for everyone at the table. (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated 😩)," Noah captioned the pic, which also features her brother, Trace Cyrus.

Just last week, Cody was with Miley as she celebrated her 27th birthday in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer took to Instagram to share a video of the two and wrote her a sweet message.

"Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you," he captioned the clip.

Miley began dating Cody shortly after she split from Kaitlynn Carter in September. In August, Miley and Liam Hemsworth shockingly split after 10 years together and less than a year of marriage. The news came as the singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn on vacation in Italy. Liam has since filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, Cyrus underwent surgery a few weeks ago after being hospitalized for tonsillitis in October. A source told ET that Cyrus' recovery would take several weeks and that she would have to keep quiet during that time.

During her first hospitalization after being diagnosed with tonsillitis, she posted photos of Simpson visiting her while at the hospital.

