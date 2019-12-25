Liam Hemsworth is ready to party!



The 29-year-old actor posted an unconventional Christmas photo to Instagram on Wednesday.



The Isn't It Romantic star is celebrating the holidays in his native Australia, where the temps are in the eighties as it's summer Southern Hemisphere.



In the pic, Hemsworth is rocking a black-and-white sun hat, gray tank top and black shorts. He has a white towel tucked into his bottoms and an olive green cooler bag across his chest.



In addition to a huge smile, he's rocking sunglasses and holding onto a beer bottle.

"Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!" he captioned the Instagram pic.

That's more than Hemsworth was wearing on Monday, when he and brother Chris Hemsworth went shirtless skateboarding in what the actor dubbed the "Inaugural Hemsy Games."

All of the family cheer makes it appear that Hemsworth is putting his relationship with Miley Cyrus behind him. On Tuesday, nearly one year to the day of their surprise wedding, ET has learned that the pair had worked out the final details of their divorce. TMZ was first to report the news. A source told ET that "the couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce."



ET has reached out to both Cyrus' and Hemsworth's reps.



The 27-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor dated on-and-off for 10 years after meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 before splitting up, but Cyrus' engagement ring was back on her finger in 2016. The pair wed on Dec. 23, 2018, in Tennessee.



Cyrus, meanwhile, spent her first Christmas with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The pair were with her family in Tennessee.

Liam Hemsworth's Sister-in-Law Says He 'Deserves Much More' Amid Divorce from Miley Cyrus



