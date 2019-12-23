Chris and Liam Hemsworth Go Shirtless for 'Inaugural Hemsy X-Games'

The Hemsworth boys have a new Christmas tradition -- shirtless skateboarding!



Chris Hemsworth shared a series of videos with his brother, Liam Hemsworth, and his 5-year-old son, Tristan, all taking on a skate ramp in their native Australia on Sunday.



"Just down here at the inaugural Hemsy X-Games," Liam, 29, said while filming himself with his brother's phone as Chris took an early spill while having a go at the ramp before easily skating back and forth on another run while proclaiming himself the "sexiest."

Chris, 36, was clearly prouder of his son than of his own skating skills. The Avengers: Endgame star narrated as he filmed Tristan fearlessly gliding down the ramp, proclaiming, "Here we go. Younger generation never wearing shirts. Yeah, buddy! You're a little champion, Tristan!"



Chris also shared a sweet black-and-white snap of him and his son as Tristan got ready to take one of the runs. "My little bloke is fearless #truelegend," he captioned the pic.

Liam has been back home Down Under for a while now, enjoying plenty of family time since splitting with Miley Cyrus in August. Earlier this month, he was even snapped enjoying a pre-Christmas lunch with his parents, Craig and Leonie, while accompanied by Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

