Miley Cyrus is poking fun at her seven-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

The "Don't Call Me Angel" singer referenced her and Hemsworth's time as husband and wife while replying to The Most Famous Artist, aka Matty Mo, on Instagram. He had jokingly posted in his Instagram bio that he has plans to marry Cyrus in 2020.

"Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there," he wrote on Thursday.

"It probably won’t last long . 💍," Cyrus wrote in response. "But always down to try, You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take."

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split in August, after she was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy. The actor filed for divorce soon after.

"Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," a source told ET at the time. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

Hemsworth has since been romantically linked to Maddison Brown and recently Gabriella Brooks, while Cyrus, after her relationship with Carter, has been dating Cody Simpson. See more in the video below.

