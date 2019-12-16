Four months after news broke of his split from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has been snapped enjoying a pre-Christmas family lunch while accompanied by Australian model, Gabriella Brooks.

Hemsworth, 36, and Cyrus, 27, went their separate ways in August, after less than a year of marriage.

Days short of what would have been his one-year wedding anniversary with Cyrus, Hemsworth had another beauty bringing a smile to his face as he headed to lunch with his dad, Craig, and mom, Leonie.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, Brooks, 21, can be seen being embraced by Leonie as Hemsworth looked on smiling during the outing, in Australia's Byron Bay.

Both Hemsworth and Brooks were casually dressed in beachy outfits, with Brooks seemingly sporting a striped bikini under her top.

Hemsworth was previously linked with Dynastyactress, Maddison Brown, in October.

While the nature of his relationship with Brooks remains unknown, Cyrus has also been moving on from her marriage, finding love with another Australian star -- singer Cody Simpson.

