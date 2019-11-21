Elsa Pataky is speaking out about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' split.

In a recent interview with Hola!, Pataky, who is married to Hemsworth's brother, Chris, opened up about how her brother-in-law is doing -- and said he "deserves much better."

"My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well," she said. "He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better."

"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed," Pataky added.

Hemsworth and Cyrus shockingly split in August, after 10 years together and less than a year of marriage. The news came as the singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy; the women have since gone their separate ways.

The actor filed for divorce from Cyrus on Aug. 25. A source told ET at the time that Hemsworth had realized that it was "time to move on."

"Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," the source said. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."



"Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on," the source continued. "Liam's family has been incredibly supportive. They are relieved it's over."

Hemsworth is now rumored to be dating Maddison Brown, while Cyrus is with Cody Simpson. See more in the video below.

