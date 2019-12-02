You learn something new every day.

On Sunday, Liam Hemsworth revealed that he had never heard of the term "thirst trap" until his Isn't It Romantic co-star, Adam Devine, dropped some knowledge on him.

As fans know, this is a lighthearted brand assigned to individuals who regularly post flattering images of themselves in order to get more comments and followers, which arguably suits this situation.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old actor shared a black-and-white photo taken by his brother, Luke Hemsworth, of himself wearing a fuzzy white jacket while petting the large dog he adopted in 2015. Alongside he wrote, "@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god I love this dog."

The image was quickly flooded with comments from fans, who wanted to show their admiration for the actor and his furry friend, including his other Isn't It Romantic co-star, Rebel Wilson, who commented with a heart emoji.

But Devine decided to playfully take issue with the post, writing, "Thirst TRAP."

Before long, Hemsworth wrote back, admitting, "I just googled thirst trap. 100% true ;)"

Instagram

After his shocking split from Miley Cyrus in August, following less than a year of marriage, Hemsworth has largely maintained a low profile.

"Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," a source told ET at the time. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

As his ex went from dating Kaitlynn Carter to Cody Simpson, Hemsworth was spotted out multiple times with Dynasty star Maddison Brown.

Then last month, his sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, sat for an interview with Hola!, where she briefly discussed his breakup with the songstress, while also sharing her response to the situation.

"My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well," she said. "He's a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better."

She also shared that her husband and his brother, Chris Hemsworth, has been a constant source of support during this difficult time.

"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she said.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shawn Mendes Responds to Adam Devine After He Perfectly Trolls Singer's PDA-Filled Date

Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown Have PDA-Filled Date Night in NYC

Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus Is Shading Liam Hemsworth in 'Don't Call Me Angel' Music Video

Related Gallery