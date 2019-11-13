Shawn Mendes knows how to take a joke.

Following his PDA-heavy date with Camila Cabello at a Los Angeles Clippers game earlier this week, actor Adam Devine took to social media to poke fun at the young couple.

Devine shared two pics for his post: one of Cabello kissing a smiling Mendes' cheek, and one of Devine sitting disinterestedly next to his 27-year-old fiancee, Chloe Bridges. In the courtside pics, which were taken at separate basketball games, Cabello and Bridges are similarly dressed in black, while Mendes and Devine are both sporting tan jackets.

"Month 4 of dating vs Year 4. #whoworeitbetter," Devine, 36, quipped in the caption, referencing Mendes and Cabello's lovey-dovey behavior and Devine and Bridges' bored expressions.

Mendes seemed to love the joke, commenting, "Lmfao incredible."

Bridges, who started dating Devine in February 2015, questioned her fiance, writing, "How do I already look like a parent at little league?"

Zoey Deutch and Sarah Hyland both commented "hahahaha" on the post, while Hyland's fiance, Wells Adams, joked, "At least you kept the jacket."

Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, have become known for their PDA heavy dates, having been spotted getting close in cities including Miami and San Francisco.

Last month, Cabello, who announced on Wednesday that her Romance album will be released on Dec. 6, told Lorraine that she's "so happy" in her new relationship, which became official on July 4.

"I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me," said Cabello, who also confirmed she's written songs about Mendes. "Yeah, I’m really happy."

