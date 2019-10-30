Shawn Mendes Confirms When He and Camila Cabello First Started Dating

Shawn Mendes revealed a special detail about his relationship with Camila Cabello!

During a fan Q&A, the 21-year-old singer was surprisingly candid when a fan asked, "I know there's been rumors about you and Camila for a while, but how long have you two actually been together?"

"We haven't been dating for that long," Mendes replied, according to fan video from the event. "We've been dating since July 4 officially."

If ya'll didn't know this is the FIRST time Shawn or Camila have publicly said that they're indeed "DATING". Granted they've said they're happy and they like each other w/c is already obvious, but this is the first time they've stated they were "official"🥺pic.twitter.com/0zNXu9b57S — 𝔭𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖑🌹 (@Karmila_Cabello) October 26, 2019

The timing definitely tracks, as Cabello called it quits with her former beau, Matthew Hussey, back in June, before her first PDA sighting with Mendes over the July 4th weekend.

Shortly after that first sighting, a source told ET that the "Senorita" singers were "casually spending time together" and weren't "looking to get into anything serious right now."

From there, the couple expressed their love and were spotted making out, but remained private about any possible relationship that was brewing.

Things progressed quickly, though, and by the end of the month, a source told ET that what was supposed to be "a summer fling" turned into the pair "really [falling] for one another."

The pair went on to exchange "I love yous" and get steamy onstage, while Mendes worked to maintain privacy and Cabello declared that she and her beau were "going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching."

The need for privacy seemed to drop in recent weeks, with Cabello telling Lorraineearlier this month that she's "so happy" in her new relationship.

"I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me," Cabello, who also confirmed she's written songs about Mendes, said. "Yeah, I’m really happy."

In between all the loving moments, Cabello also recently shut down breakup rumors. Watch the video below to see her hilarious response to the split claims.

