Camila Cabello Says She's Written Songs About Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello can't hide how happy she is right now both personally and professionally.

During an interview with the British TV show Lorraine, the 22-year-old singer gushed over her relationship with her "Senorita" collaborator, Shawn Mendes.

"I’m so happy. I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me," she said of the 21-year-old pop star. "Yeah, I’m really happy."

When asked if she has songs about Mendes on her album, Romance, Cabello confessed, "Towards the end there were, yeah, yeah."

Cabello says before Mendes, she "didn't have time to fall in love."

"I literally did not have time to fall in love before the age of 20, because I was just working all the time," she said. "Everything from my first album was drawn from my imagination. I was single for, like, 20 years."

Elaborating on her album, Cabello, who split from Matthew Hussey in June, shared, "Every song is its own story. It was inspired by, I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album. That's what inspired Romance and it being about falling in love."

"All of the stories are just my life and what’s happened the last two years," she added. "It's hard because I know people will know things are about them. Sometimes I won't put that line in because it will hurt the other person's emotions."

Last week, Mendes also dished on his relationship with Cabello, revealing what a typical date night looks like for the couple.

"Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find," Mendes said in video captured by a fan during a Q&A session ahead of his concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. "She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I'll have, like, three. We're always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other."

Here's more with the happy couple:

