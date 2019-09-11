Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes are packing on some seriously intense PDA.

The pair took to Mendes' Instagram to share a video in which they open up to fans about criticism they've been getting from some people who mock the way they make-out, as seen in paparazzi photos snapped of the pair in recent months.

"So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way were kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish," Mendes explains in the video.

"It really hurt our feelings," Cabello chimed in.

"So we just want to show you how we really kiss," Mendes explained.

The pair then romantically moved in close to lock lips, when Cabello suddenly shoves her entire tongue inside his mouth.

They then proceed to awkwardly rub their open mouths together for a while, with Cabello even darting her tongue out as he sucks on the side of her face.

The pair can't manage to stifle their laughter after the hilariously bizarre make-out session, and it's clear they were having a great time essentially trolling their fans with over-the-top PDA.

The post comes just an hour after Cabello dropped a new music video for her latest single, "Liar."

The songstress recently opened up about her and Mendes' kissing habits while sitting down with SiriusXM radio's Hits1, where she responded to a headline that said the pair kiss like two characters in a rom-com.

"I think if you're smooching, you gotta smooch like you're in a rom-com," she said in response. "What, do you want to smooch like you're in a boring drama? No!"

For more on the pair's public make-outs, watch the video below.

