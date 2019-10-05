Shawn Mendes Describes His and Camila Cabello's Typical Date -- Watch

It's the little things that mean a lot to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The "Stitches" singer opened up about his relationship with Cabello during a fan Q&A ahead of his concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, and shared what their typical date looks like.

"Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find," Mendes said, in video captured by a fan. "She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I'll have, like, three. We're always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other."

"Probably find some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we'll eat again," he continued, with fans giggling and going, aww. "Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled."

In another video, which equally made fans go aww, Mendes gets asked what his favorite topic to talk about is, and brings up Cabello.

"I don't know. Camila is so good at coming up with random topics," the singer replied. "One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, 'What would you do if it was the last day on earth?!'"

Mendes and Cabello have been inseparable since they first shared their second collaboration, "Señorita," in June. The two had been playing coy about their rumored relationship, even after showing PDA on several outings.

They then lit up the MTV Video Music Awards stage with a steamy performance that ended in an almost kiss between the two. Little by little Cabello and Mendes have been opening up about their relationship, and pretty much solidified their love when they posted a video jokingly showing fans how they kiss.

In a recent interview with Capital FM, Cabello said she and Mendes are very happy and that she really "loves him" a lot.

For more on Mendes and Cabello, watch below.

