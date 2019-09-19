Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Are Halloween Ready In Spooky Masks

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are ready for Halloween!

The Canadian crooner and the "Liar" singer were spotted wearing spooky masks after shopping at costume shop Aahs in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday. Attempting to avoid paparazzi, Mendes, 21, sported a creepy baby mask, while wearing black skinny jeans and a royal blue tee shirt. As for Cabello, 22, she was dressed in a black floral frock and sandals and rocked a silly unicorn cover up.

The two can't seem to get enough of each other, constantly spotted hanging out together and packing on the PDA all over the country -- and even in Mendes' hometown of Toronto, Canada.

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Just last week, the pair made headlines after Mendes posted a video of the two showing people how they "kiss" after fans started mocking the way they make-out.

"So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way were kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish," Mendes explained in the video.

"It really hurt our feelings," Cabello chimed in.

"So we just want to show you how we really kiss," Mendes explained.

The pair then romantically moved in close to lock lips, when Cabello suddenly shoves her entire tongue inside his mouth.

See their hilarious smooches in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Jokingly Show Fans How They 'Really Kiss' -- Watch!

Camila Cabello Makes a Steamy Surprise Appearance at Shawn Mendes' Concert -- Watch!

Camila Cabello Reacts to Headline Saying She and Shawn Mendes Kiss Like They're in a Rom-Com

Related Gallery