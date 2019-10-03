Camila Cabello is giving fans yet another glimpse at what she's got in store on her upcoming album.

A month after dropping "Shameless" and "Liar" -- the first two lead singles off her forthcoming sophomore solo album, reportedly titled Romance -- Cabello released her latest track, "Cry For Me," late Thursday evening.

The new track blends sultry vocals and some rocking guitar riffs to create an edgier sound, while still incorporating the singer's unique auditory sensibilities.

The new track was co-written by Cabello, along with Lou Bell and Frank Dukes -- who all collaborated on the singer's smash hit "Havana," as well as Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote Cabello's "Into It."

Cabello took to Twitter after dropping the new single to share some insight into the background of the song.

"I wrote a song back when I was 16 called I'm pissed off you're happy, about a situation were someone and I broke up and sooner than I expected, they moved on," she wrote. "They were hacing fun and happy and dating and i was just like… what the hell, that didn't take very long."

"I took that idea and put it into this song," she continued. "The feeling nobody likes to admit about feeling wild with jealousy. I wrote this a few months ago and it's been one of my favorites for a while."

Check out the video below for more on Cabello's new music.

