Shawn Mendes Launches Foundation to 'Inspire, Empower and Act'

Shawn Mendes is giving back.

Thew 21-year-old "Stitches" singer announced on Wednesday the launch of his new foundation, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, to "inspire, empower and act."

"For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans care deeply about, and to further help them make their voices heard," he wrote on Instagram. "Our generation has the power to change the future of our planet, and to help carry that change forward for so many generations to follow. With that, I’m so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation, to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation."



"I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform and the means to give back and take action. For more information, head to ShawnMendesFoundation.org x," he concluded.

The foundation’s first two campaigns will be with SickKids in Canada, a Toronto based organization close to Shawn’s heart, & REVERB, an environmental nonprofit that engages fans to take action for people and the planet at shows and beyond, while helping artists reduce their environmental footprint and increase their positive impact on tour, per the official press release.

Fans quickly applauded the Canadian crooner for his philanthropic efforts, leaving messages of support. Within minutes of the announcement, many also took to the website to find out more, which resulted in the website crashing.

Thank you for the overwhelming support. Our website has crashed but if you’d like to donate please visit...



US + International: https://t.co/XNbzwmgQx0



Canada: https://t.co/wzZvwFcntx — The Shawn Mendes Foundation (@shawnfoundation) August 28, 2019

Mendes' message comes days after he and rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello ignited the MTV Video Music Awards stage with a fiery performance of their latest collaboration, "Señorita." The two got fans whirled up with their steamy performance — and almost kiss!

See more in the video below.

