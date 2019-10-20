Camila Cabello Reacts to Shawn Mendes Breakup Rumors

Camila Cabello isn't sweating the hearsay.

On Saturday, the "Havana" singer hopped on social media to hilariously react to the rumors that have been swirling in recent days that suggest she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes have called it quits.

"Well when THE F**K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes," she wrote to her boyfriend, playfully mocking a story claiming an abundance of evidence points to a breakup.

As for Mendes, the 21-year-old decided to handle the situation differently. Within hours of Cabello's post, he shared a sweet new photo showing the songstress planting a kiss on his cheek. He captioned the post simply with a black heart emoji. Although he doesn't address the breakup speculation directly, the timing is hard to ignore.

Instagram

Earlier this month, Cabello, 22, revealed that their relationship has inspired her to write music specifically about Mendes.

"I'm so happy. I've known him for such a long time and I don't know, he just feels like home to me," she said during a visit to the U.K.'s Lorraine. "Yeah, I'm really happy."

When asked if she has songs about Mendes on her new album, Romance, Cabello confessed, "Towards the end there were, yeah, yeah."

Elaborating on her album, Cabello, who split from Matthew Hussey in June, shared, "Every song is its own story. It was inspired by, I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album. That's what inspired Romance and it being about falling in love."

"All of the stories are just my life and what's happened the last two years," she added. "It's hard because I know people will know things are about them. Sometimes I won't put that line in because it will hurt the other person's emotions."

See more on the adorable couple below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Gives Off Marie Antoinette Vibes in Lavish 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Camila Cabello Says She's Written Songs About Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Describes His and Camila Cabello's Typical Date -- Watch

Related Gallery