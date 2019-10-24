Adam Devine Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Bridges

Congrats are in order for Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges!

The couple is engaged, they revealed on Instagram on Thursday alongside adorable photos from their engagement.

"She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!" Devine captioned his post. "I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self."

"You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting. 😘," he joked.

Bridges added in her caption, "We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever. I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby @andybovine."

Devine and Bridges started dating in February 2015, after meeting on the set of The Final Girls the year prior. See more on Devine in the video below.

