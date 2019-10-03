The comedy Jexi is like Fatal Attraction, but with Siri. Adam Devine plays Phil, a down-on-his-luck listicle writer who is addicted to his smartphone. But when his new phone's A.I., "Jexi" (voiced by Rose Byrne), becomes obsessed with him, chaos ensues.

In this exclusive sneak peek, a desperate Phil takes his broken phone to a Genius Bar-esque setup, only to get dressed down by the employee (Wanda Sykes) tasked with assisting him. Watch the clip above.

"I see hipster dudes like you come in here every day, crying about how their phone died and how they need a new phone," Sykes says in the footage. "They're like little crackheads. Yeah, they got the crazy eyes and they're all scratchy and they're like, I need a new phone, man!"

Jexi is from Bad Moms writer-directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore and also stars Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley and Michael Peña. ET visited the movie's San Francisco set, where Devine discussed making a comedy about "putting your phones away and talking with people again."

"Since signing on to do the movie, I've caught myself just fidgeting with my phone, looking at it absentmindedly and I've started to put it away -- a little bit," he explained. "Let's get real, these are the times we live in. We all love it. My real addiction is I'm an Instagram boy."

Jexi opens in theaters on Oct. 11.

