The beauty business is brutal!

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Bryne take on Salma Hayek in the cosmetics comedy, Like a Boss. The first trailer for the upcoming film was released on Thursday, and shows the ladies all facing off against one another.

Directed by Miguel Arteta, Like a Boss follows best friends Mia (Haddish) and Mel (Byrne), two women who run their own cosmetics company that they've built from scratch. However, being boss ladies also comes with its pitfalls as they realize they are in massive debt and take on a buyout offer from a notorious beauty titan, Claire Luna (Hayek). But right when Mia and Mel think their business will be up and running, Luna unveils her own plans and puts the besties' friendship in jeopardy.

"In my experience, business and friendship don't always mix," a ritzy Hayek says in the trailer. "If you want to be a businesswoman, you're gonna have to act like a boss." Check out the trailer above.

Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni also co-star.

ET recently spoke with Hayek, where she opened up about one of her other projects, Marvel's The Eternals. Hear what she shared in the video below.

Like a Boss hits theaters on Jan. 10, 2020.

