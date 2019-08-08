Tiffany Haddish is getting some relationship advice from John Mayer.

The 39-year-old actress stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the hilarious dating tip her singer pal has offered up.

"John Mayer been giving me relationship advice," Haddish told the host.

"He's had a few relationships," Colbert quipped, alluding to Mayer's high-profile exes with the likes of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.

"He said if there's somebody that I like that's in the eye of the public I should, when I'm doing interviews, say that I'm seeing that person," Haddish shared. "And then the media will do a side-by-side of us and then the guy will see it and he'll be like, 'Oh she's kinda cute. I mean I'm not hooking up with her, but I could hook up with her.'"

The goal of Mayer's advice, Haddish said, is to produce "some kind of interaction" with her celeb crush.

"The world would know that I like this person. I will know I like this person. Then it'll be in his subconscious and he will attract me to him," Haddish said. "That's actual advice from John Mayer."

As for who Haddish is dating these days, she joked that she's been getting rather close to Giancarlo Stanton, a 29-year-old right fielder for the New York Yankees.

"I've been seeing #27 from the New York Yankees. Yes, I've been seeing him," she jokingly insisted. "His name is Giancarlo Stanton. I've been seeing him."

Much to Haddish's delight, Colbert then produced a split image of the pair, which he said "proves" that Haddish's relationship is real.

"I've been seeing him at baseball games. I've been seeing him on Instagram. I've been seeing him on Twitter," she quipped. "I'm seeing him in my dreams a lot."

"My graphics department couldn't have put this together if you guys weren't actually an item," Colbert posited.

"I know! We together," Haddish said.

Colbert continued the show by reading off Stanton's stats, telling Haddish that "He is six foot four. 250 pounds."

"Yes! That's what I'm talking about. Somebody to burp me," she joked. "I just want him to pick me up and just go like this, 'It's gonna be OK, Tiffany. Shh.'"

The Late Show Instagram account even shared a shot of Haddish rocking Stanton jersey backstage, writing, "@tiffanyhaddish has a message for you @giancarlo818, tune in tonight. 😉"

Earlier this month, ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Haddish, along with Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss, who discussed their new flick, The Kitchen.

Watch the video below to see what they had to say about their film, which hits theaters Friday.

