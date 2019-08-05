Tiffany Haddish knows how to intimidate other actors on set!

ET's Kevin Frazier sat down with the 39-year-old leading lady, as well as Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss, her co-stars in the upcoming film The Kitchen, where the trio discussed Haddish's ferocious acting chops in the new crime drama.

When asked who is the real gangster of the group, both McCarthy and Moss immediately pointed to Haddish.

"I mean, I wouldn't say I'm a gangster. I don't take no sh*t," she responded.

"Spoken like a true gangster," Moss hilariously added.

"Don't mess with Haddish. Just don't," McCarthy also chimed in during the interview.

In the film, the three women play the wives of Irish mobsters who decide to take over operations in 1970s New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood when their husbands are arrested by the FBI. Although the story focuses on three women taking on men who run their neighborhood, the film's stars shared that they were really drawn to their characters' evolution.

"I think we all gravitated to the script for the same reason: It all felt real," McCarthy explained. "These were three very different characters, but they all were in a similar circumstance of being undervalued, they had no power. It was more of a power struggle."

"So, I don't think it was that this story is about women versus men, I just think I loved it because I was watching these three characters come into it as the base of it and you saw them make a decision when they were forced into a corner," she added. "'Do I come out fighting or do I roll over and just take it?' …These three women come back and demand their power and their place."

The group also discussed an already-infamous scene in the film involving an animal, which, Moss explained, shines a light on one of their characters.

"I mean, embracing the idea of somebody who's capable of doing such a thing is what was really interesting to me," she shared of the mysterious moment in the movie. "I personally am not that person. I couldn't do that, I can't even eat fish on the bone, so I am not that person."

The Kitchen arrives in theaters on Friday.

