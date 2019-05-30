Move over, The Godfather.

The first trailer for the crime drama The Kitchen has been released, featuring Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish as the wives of Irish mobsters who find themselves teetering on the brink of destitution after their husbands are arrested. So, the trio decides to take over their husbands' criminal operations in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of New York City in 1978.

"Just to be clear, now we run this neighborhood," McCarthy's character, Kathy, proudly proclaims in the trailer.

The preview, set to the Rolling Stones' classic track, "Paint It Black," teases the group's journey to becoming crime bosses, including recruiting henchmen, learning to shoot and hand-counting money. But when another prominent crime family notices what the women are up to, threats, bullets and fists start flying.

The film is based on the Vertigo graphic novel by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle and marks the directorial debut of Andrea Berloff, who co-wrote Straight Outta Compton.

The Kitchen arrives in theaters on Aug. 9.

