Melissa McCarthy's latest stunt is sure to get you fired up!

The 48-year-old actress and her husband, Ben Falcone, were hard to miss on Tuesday at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, when they hit the stage dressed up in elaborate dragon costumes for Warner Brothers' presentation.

McCarthy sported a brightly colored red outfit that included a dragon on her back, while Falcone went with a more classic dragon getup. When addressing the audience, the Oscar nominee jokingly mistook CinemaCon for Comic-Con which garnered lots of laughs.

The costumes were also a big hit, with McCarthy posing with actress Helen Mirren as well as several other CinemaCon guests who were all dressed up.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

This isn't the first time McCarthy has surprised fans by showing up in costume. At this year's Oscars, the Bridesmaids star hit the stage to present Black Panther with the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, and stole the show with an elaborate gown that was adorned with dozens of cute stuffed animal rabbits.

“These artists create a prestige of textiles with authenticity yet never distract from the story,” the actress depanned to the camera while her rabbit puppet stole the camera’s focus. “Costume designers construct the looks around a character to a particular time and place in the subtlest, subtlest of ways."

Matt Sayles - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Later that night, McCarthy did another costume change for the Vanity Fair Oscars party when she and Falcone showed up in matching track suits. Here's more with the hilarious star:

RELATED CONTENT:

Melissa McCarthy's Rabbit Dress Steals the Show While Presenting Best Costume Design to 'Black Panther'

Julianne Moore Says She Was Fired From Melissa McCarthy Role in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Melissa McCarthy Says She Accidentally 'Blew Off' Barbra Streisand: Here's How! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery