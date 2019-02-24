Melissa McCarthy was asking Can You Ever Forgive Me? to Barbra Streisand!

The Oscar-nominated actress stunned in a Brandon Maxwell number on the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, where she told ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier a hilarious story about accidentally blowing off the iconic singer and actress.

"Richard [E. Grant, McCarthy's Can You Ever Forgive Me? co-star] is obsessed and loves her so much -- always has. Aren't we all. And then he said, ‘Has she seen the movie?’ And I said, I’m not going to call Barbra and ask her if she’s seen our own movie. Like, it’s just not the call I make. And then she put out a Twitter comment saying, 'I did email you. You just blew me off,'" the 48-year-old actress shared. And that's never the comment you wanna see from Babs!

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The reason for McCarthy's faux pas? Email.

"I don't check my email! I haven't checked it in years," McCarthy explained. Luckily, she was able to make it right.

"I was like, 'I’m the worst, I’m terrible,'" she said. "She was just laughing. But I did tell her, I really don't check it. I should just not have one."

When she finally did see the email, it was a nice one.

"She just said that she loved the movie and she was really nice about it," McCarthy shared.

Glad to see it all worked out, Melissa!

Meanwhile, McCarthy wasn't kidding about her co-star's Barbra fanaticism. In January, Streisand made Grant emotional when she responded to a decades-old fan letter he'd written to her at age 14.

“I cannot begin to properly express what your generous reply has meant to me! THANK YOU," he gushed on social media. “And most especially for NOT calling Security to have me arrested!!”

The 2019 Oscars air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. See below for more from the carpet.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kacey Musgraves Is Picture Perfect in Pink Tulle Gown at 2019 Oscars

Awkwafina Looks Fierce in a Lavender Pantsuit on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Oscars 2019 Live Updates: Melissa McCarthy Brings the Laughs (and Rotisserie Chicken) to Red Carpet

Related Gallery