Barbra Streisand just made a famous fan’s teenage dream come true!



On Wednesday, the acclaimed singer and actress responded to a decades-old fan letter Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant wrote when he was just a boy in Africa, once again reminding fans why she’s an icon.



It all began with Grant posting a selfie on Tuesday from outside the EGOT winner’s sprawling California compound. In the post, he grins at the camera in sunglasses and a black turtleneck with Streisand’s gate just behind him.



“As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand,” he wrote. “Asked Security for permission & he replied ‘It’s a public road, but thanks for asking.’ Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding!”



In the letter, Grant invited her to stay at his family’s home in Swaziland, the small African kingdom where he grew up.



“I would like to offer you a two-week holiday, or longer, at our house, which is very beautiful with a pool and a magnificent view of the Ezulwini Valley,” he wrote back in the day. "Which the Swazi people call Valley of Heaven. I think you will agree when you see it. Here you can rest.”

As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand Asked Security for permission & he replied ‘It’s a public road, but thanks for asking’ Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding! pic.twitter.com/3SohXKpgZT — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 29, 2019

Now, he finally got his answer.



“Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14! And look at [you] now!” she wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa [McCarthy]. Congratulations and love Barbra.”



In no time, the Can You Ever Forgive Me? star wrote back, emphatically thanking the entertainment legend for her response.



“I cannot begin to properly express what your generous reply has meant to me! THANK YOU, he gushed. “And most especially for NOT calling Security to have me arrested!!”

Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 29, 2019

I cannot begin to properly express what your generous reply has meant to me! THANK YOU. And most especially for NOT calling Security to have me arrested!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IqLWDYGqsa — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 29, 2019

He also posted a photo his friend took of the moment in which he discovered Streisand had replied. In the photo, tears well up in his eyes as he’s talking to his daughter on the phone.



“My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand ‘s tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago. Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion,” he captioned the touching moment. “My ‘message in a bottle’ miracle.”

My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand ‘s tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago. Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My ‘Message in a bottle’ miracle. 😭😍😇 pic.twitter.com/bJMko098we — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 30, 2019

