Celine Dion Gets Biopic With French Movie 'The Power of Love'

Celine Dion's amazing real-life story is going to be the subject of a French biopic.

According to multiple reports, the film will be called The Power of Love -- which is also the name of Dion's hit 1994 cover -- and is set for a December 2020 release. French studio Gaumont is behind the $23 million film, Variety reports, which will feature her memorable hits like "All by Myself," "My Heart Will Go On" and "I'm Alive."

Actress Valerie Lemercier will both star as Dion and direct the project. The film plans to tell the story of the GRAMMY-winning singer's childhood in Quebec, her rise to fame as a teen and will also cover her relationship with her manager and late husband, Rene Angélil.

Dion is supportive of the project, Variety reports, with her and her record company authorizing the project and giving the rights to her songs.

Meanwhile, Dion recently addressed rumors that she's dating one of her dancers, Pepe Muñoz. The 50-year-old singer's late husband died of a heart attack at the age of 73 in January 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer.

"The press said, 'Oh my god, Rene just passed and now there's another man.' Yeah, there's another man in my life, but not the man in my life," she told The Sun. "We're friends, we're best friends. Of course, we hug and we hold hands and we go out."

"Let's not mix everything," she added. "I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend."

