René Angélil may be gone, but never forgotten.

Celine Dion took to Instagram on Monday to honor her late husband three years after his tragic death.

The singer posted a beautiful shot of Angélil, clad in a bright red fleece jacket with snow-capped mountains in the background.

"My dearest René....always with me.....always will be," Dion, 50, captioned it. "In loving memory... xx ..."

Angélil -- who managed Dion's career since she was 12 years old -- tragically died of a heart attack at the age of 73 in January 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. In addition to Dion, he is survived by the couple's three children, René-Charles, 17, and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. He also has three children from previous relationships -- Patrick, Jean-Pierre, and Anne-Marie.

A source told ET last April that Dion still remains devoted to Angélil, and has no interest in dating anytime soon.

"Her husband was the love of her life and living without him is still incredibly painful for her," the source said. "She is very conservative and isn't ready to date and she might never be. She talks about the love of her life often and still believes he is with her in many ways. She believes there could never have love again comparable to Rene."

