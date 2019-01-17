It's been an emotional week for Celine Dion.

The pop icon remembered her late husband, Rene Angelil, on the third anniversary of his death on Monday.

On Wednesday, she paid tribute to her beloved during a performance at her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace, in honor of what would have been Angelil's 77th birthday.

While the "My Heart Will Go On" songstress stood on stage, she encouraged the sold-out crowd to sing along with her while she performed a rendition of "You’re the Voice" (originally by Australian singer John Farnham), dedicating the number to Angelil, People reports.

"This is the greatest gift that I can offer him for his birthday," Dion, 50, explained to the crowd. "What he loved the most in the world is the fans, the music and to see me perform for you."

Dion asked the audience if they were "ready to sing [the song] for Rene" before leading them in a chorus of the heartfelt tune, which she ended by blowing a kiss toward the heavens and saying, "Happy birthday, my love."

Angelil, who managed Dion's career since she was 12 years old, died of a heart attack at the age of 73 in January 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer.

The couple began dating in 1987 and tied the knot in 1994 in a lavish ceremony at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec, They welcomed three children together: 17-year-old son Rene-Charles and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

A source told ET last April that Dion still remains devoted to Angelil and has no interest in dating anytime soon. The source said, "Her husband was the love of her life and living without him is still incredibly painful for her…[she] isn't ready to date and she might never be. She talks about the love of her life often and still believes he is with her in many ways."

For more on the singer's deeply held connection to her late love, watch the video below.

