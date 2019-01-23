Celine Dion knows the power of fashion.

The"My Heart Will Go On" singer was left in tears while witnessing the stunning designs that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased during Valentino's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris, France, on Wednesday. Sitting front row next to Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Dion -- dressed in a head-to-toe camel ensemble -- was filmed wiping away tears as a bold highlighter yellow, billowing strapless frock made its way down the runway.

The 50-year-old artist could not contain her emotions, with many attendees admiring Dion's love for the gorgeous garments and taking to social media to share the special moment.

You may love fashion, but have you ever been moved to tears like Celine Dion at Valentino???? pic.twitter.com/VNFbVss3AM — Ashley Weatherford (@sincerelyash) January 23, 2019

Dion -- who has become quite the fashion icon in recent years – was also visibly moved at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 exhibition the day before. The GRAMMY winner was in shock over the stunning clothes.

Celine Dion loving a couture look pic.twitter.com/qMjHYjpUbC — rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) January 22, 2019

Since her arrival to Paris Couture Week, Dion has been turning heads in sophisticated and chic ensembles. Tuesday night saw her showing some leg in a sparkly black Alexandre Vauthier gown that featured a flirty, plunging keyhole detail and sexy slit.

At Armani, Dion exuded elegance is black wide-legged trousers with a white blouse that had a black velvet bow.

For Wednesday's Ronald Van Der Kemp Haute Couture show, she wowed in a heather gray power suit, which she paired with gold Balmain heels and accessories.

There's one more day left of Paris Couture Week, and Dion will definitely continue to bring her A+ style to the remaining shows.

