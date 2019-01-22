Fashion

Celine Dion Is Ultimate Goals in Sparkly Sexy Slit Gown at Couture Fashion Show

By Amy Lee‍
Celine Dion is slaying Paris couture week! 

The 50-year-old music icon arrived at the Alexandre Vauthier spring/summer 2019 haute couture show like a true superstar in a sparkly black long-sleeve gown. 

Dion's dress featured a flirty, plunging keyhole detail and a sexy thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer topped off the glamorous look with a glitzy, asymmetric drop earring, pointed-toe pumps, smokey eyes and a slick updo. 

Celine Dion at Alexandre Vauthier couture show
Dion sat front row next to Pepe Muñoz, Dion's backup dancer and fashion illustrator. The pop star embraced her friend and designer, Vauthier, at the end of the show. 

Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz at Alexandre Vauthier couture show
Celine Dion and Alexandre Vauthier at couture show
