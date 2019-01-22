It's safe to say Jennifer Aniston is killing it in the fashion department when it comes to her upcoming Apple TV show.

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old actress was snapped filming in downtown Los Angeles, rocking a head-turning, strapless red jumpsuit dress. She kept her brunette locks down in a wavy style and accessorized with drop earrings and a clutch.

Backgrid

Interestingly enough, the look is similar to Aniston's memorable 2013 tomato red Valentino gown she wore to the Oscars.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

The A-list star is co-starring with Reese Witherspoon in the highly anticipated series about morning television shows, which marks her major return to TV since Friends ended in 2004. Both Aniston and Witherspoon and their respective production companies, Echo Films and Hello Sunshine, will be executive producing the project, alongside former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg.

In October, ET confirmed that Steve Carell had joined the cast, playing Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Crudup will also be series regulars.

Last week, Aniston sported a much more subdued look on set, wearing a classic camel coat, black pants and keeping her hair in a chic, side-parted updo. Meanwhile, Witherspoon was also snapped on set, with her blonde locks dyed brown for her role.

Last August, Witherspoon introduced her longtime body double. Watch the video below for more:

