It’s time to meet Reese Witherspoon, Version 2.0!

After years of using a body double named Marilee Lessley, Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to salute the talent.

“Hey you guys, I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years,” Witherspoon excitedly said in a selfie video posted on her Instagram account. “This is Marilee! And, she’s my double. Don’t we look alike?”

“We do, we totally look alike,” the blonde doppleganger responded.

In a caption for the video, Witherspoon revealed that Lessley had joined her on the set of her HBO hit drama, Big Little Lies, after having doubled for her on five movies.

And, the first movie they met on was the sequel to one of Witherspoon’s best-known projects -- portraying Elle Woods in Legally Blonde!

“I met Marilee on Legally Blonde 2, and she looked so much like me and everybody [was] like, ‘You look so much alike!’ so she became my double,” Witherspoon shared in a video on her Instagram Stories.

The two then compared their resemblance while pulling different poses before bursting into giggles.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what action-packed scenes required Witherspoon to work alongside a body double on the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series. Filming of the show's second season is underway, with a premiere date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon is also busy with the highly anticipated third Legally Blonde installment.

"It’s gonna be so fun!” Witherspoon told ET earlier this month. “I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters. I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, ‘This is gonna be good.’”



See more on Legally Blonde 3 below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Teases ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is ‘Gonna Be So Fun!’ (Exclusive)

NEWS: Reese Witherspoon Confirms ‘Legally Blonde 3’ With Epic Video: Watch!

NEWS: 'Girlfriends' Guide' Star Alanna Ubach Is Ready for 'Legally Blonde 3' -- Find Out Her Plan for Serena!

Related Gallery



