See Celine Dion Slay in Red Plaid Dress and OTK Boots as the Reigning Queen of Fashion Lewks

We all know by now Celine Dion, aside from being a music icon, is a fashionista at heart. She loves her trendy designer duds and extravagant couture -- which she dons for her shows -- and she's not afraid to wear it, with the help of celebrity stylist Law Roach. (Who can ever forget the Vogue fashion video she starred in last year?)

Her latest look? An asymmetric red plaid dress by Calvin Klein, paired with matching Off-White x Jimmy Choo over-the-knee boots wrapped in transparent film, of course, snapped in her hotel room while on tour in Australia. The ridiculously chic look reminded us the superstar is always dressed to the nines in the fiercest getups, whether she's on stage, attending an event, jet-setting or literally just getting coffee.

Let's take a look at the jaw-dropping ensembles the 50-year-old legend sported this summer.

Dion kicked off her Australian tour in Sydney decked in gold via a gilded brocade pantsuit by Schiaparelli.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Just casually fueling up on caffeine before her show starts in an olive green Faith Connexion hoodie dress, Balenciaga belt bag and Saint Laurent slouchy boots.

Another show-stopping suit courtesy of Elie Saab, accessorized with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and Balenciaga shades. As a true fashion queen, Dion is already wearing fall's biggest trend -- exotic snakeskin print.

While most of us resort to leggings and a comfy sweatshirt to the airport, the French-Canadian singer arrives to Taipei in a sequin pink Alberta Ferretti tracksuit, Le Silla red pumps and Chanel quilted cross-body bag.

Photo by VCG

The musician took sportswear to new heights as she landed in a color-blocked windbreaker, bodysuit and joggers from Isabel Marant.

Photo by VCG

She wore another pantsuit and we're not mad about it. This bright yellow double-breasted design by Maison Rabih Kayrouz is brightening up our day already. She adorned the vibrant piece with green Prada pumps and Chloé bag.

Doesn't everyone take conference calls in an Hermès turban, Junya Watanabe printed dress and Gianvito Rossi leather-and-lace thigh-highs? Ok, maybe it's just Dion.

We have a feeling she likes to travel in pink. The icon boarded her private jet in a Sies Marjan satin matching jacket and trouser, fuzzy Manolo Blahnik shoes, Gucci bag and Dsquared2 sunnies.

We would stare at ourselves in the mirror too if we looked that good. Dion donned a graphic JW Anderson frock, Saint Laurent cobalt blue heels, green Gucci tote tied with Hermès scarf and Dior round frames.

If this dress doesn't make you want to shimmy right now, we don't know what will. This custom metallic fringe mini by Schiaparelli is as show-stopping as the talented blonde.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Couture Week: The Chicest Celebrity Looks You Can't Miss

Penelope Cruz Is the New Face of Chanel and Looks Gorgeous in Pink at the Couture Show

Deadpool Teams Up With Celine Dion in New 'Ashes' Music Video